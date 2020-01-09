|
Janie Bush Davis
Pensacola - Janie Bush Davis, 95, peacefully passed on to be with her Lord Jesus on January 6, 2020. Janie is preceded in death by her husband Lee Davis, her parents Lula and Rudolph Bush, brothers Clarence Bush, Elton Bush and Bob Bush, sister Camilla Schofield and granddaughters Johna Fillingim and Misty Hudgens. Janie was employed for 33 years with Ernie Lee Magaha's office at Circuit Court of Escambia County and a member of Business and Professional Women's organization. She attended Plainview Baptist Church. She was a light in the world for many people. Janie is survived by three sons Larry (Anne) Davis, Craig (Fran) Davis, Bob (Vickie) Davis and daughter Agatha (Paul) Hudgens as well as six grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. They will all sorely miss their "Maw Maw" She was the hub of her family and is very loved by all of her family and friends.
Pallbearers are Roney McFarlin, Jon Fillingim, Billy Hudgens, Kevin Seeley, Kylan Buring and Jaiden Harris. Visitation will be Friday, January 10, 2020 at 10AM until 11AM at Eastern Gate Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow at 11AM with Rev. Bill Flannigan officiating. Interment will follow at Barrancas National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020