Janie G. Malbeck
Milton - Janie G. (Hadley) Malbeck, 63, of Milton, went to her heavenly home on Thursday, August 15, 2019.
Janie was born December 27, 1955, in Pensacola, Florida, to the late Hubert and Jeanene Hadley.
Janie was a sweet and loving person with a great sense of humor. She cherished her family, church family and friends, and she will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Rick Malbeck.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Ben Porter; sister-in-law, Bobbie Malbeck; nieces, Sandra Porter and Mandi Lowery; nephews, Steven Malbeck and Robert Rollo; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
Visitation will be held 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Bagdad First Assembly of God Church.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 23, 2019, at Bagdad First Assembly of God Church, with Pastor Bruce Chambers officiating.
Graveside Services will follow at Bayview Memorial Park Cemetery with Lewis Funeral Home of Milton directing. Pallbearers will be Steven Malbeck, Bert Porter, Bernard Porter, Larry Houck, Kelly Perry and Curt Schepper.
The family expresses our sincere gratitude for the outpouring of support, prayer and cards.
Jesus said unto her, I am the resurrection, and the life: he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live: And whosoever liveth and believeth in me shall never die. Believest thou this? John 11:25-26 (KJV)
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 21, 2019