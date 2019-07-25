Services
Pensacola Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Pensacola
7433 Pine Forest Rd
Pensacola, FL 32526
850-944-0355
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Pentecostal Church
6500 N. "W" St
Pensacola, FL
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
First Pentecostal Church
6500 N. "W" St
Pensacola, FL
Pensacola - Jansen Bryce Smith at age 30 of Pensacola Florida passed away on Friday July 19, 2019. Jansen joined the Consent Building Group in 2008. He was a former superintendent with cogent build and a valued member of First Pentecostal Church of, Pensacola.

Jansen is preceded in death by Niell Sims; grandfather, Ralph Jarman "Sonny" Smith; Grandmother, Lynne Futch; Jansen is survived by his mother, Ouida Jarman, his father and step mother, Kenny and Amy Smith; Grandmothers, Suzi Smith, Pam (John) Kirchharr; Great- Grandmother, Eleanor Mulholland; Brothers, Keylan Smith, Zack Sims, Braden Sims; Sisters, Savannah and Lanie Smith; Uncle, Barry (Amanda) Jarman; great aunts, Pam Vaughn, Becky (Charles) McQuaig, Aunt Natasha Conner and Uncle Noel McDowell. He also leaves behind numerous loving cousins, friends and his faithful dog Boodreux.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday July 27, 2019 at First Pentecostal Church, 6500 N. "W" St. Pensacola. The family will receive visitors at 10:00 AM with a service to follow at 11:00 AM. Rev. Harry Bush will be officiating.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on July 25, 2019
