Jaqueline Renee Rice
Pensacola - Jaqueline Renee Rice (66) of Pensacola died Thursday, August 22, 2019. She is predeceased by her father, Lewis Jackson Rice and mother, Edna Blanche Rice, as well as her brothers: Gary, Scotty, Peter, and Michael. She is survived by her children, Chris Jackson (Heather), Jenny Shue (Travis),and Pamela Kristoph (Bill). And her grandchildren: Brooklyn, Alyssa, Griffin, Murphy, Tommy and Claire. Jackie was born in Pensacola in 1953. While being a military spouse for several years took her many places, she always came home to Pensacola where she ultimately stayed and cared for her parents. She was a kind person with a generous heart. She enjoyed thrifting and playing Yahtzee. Although she will be missed, she is now at peace and finally reunited with her family in heaven. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 29, 2019