Services
Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel
3351 Scenic Highway 90e
Pensacola, FL 32503
(850) 432-7805
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel
3351 Scenic Highway 90e
Pensacola, FL 32503
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jaqueline Rice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jaqueline Renee Rice

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jaqueline Renee Rice Obituary
Jaqueline Renee Rice

Pensacola - Jaqueline Renee Rice (66) of Pensacola died Thursday, August 22, 2019. She is predeceased by her father, Lewis Jackson Rice and mother, Edna Blanche Rice, as well as her brothers: Gary, Scotty, Peter, and Michael. She is survived by her children, Chris Jackson (Heather), Jenny Shue (Travis),and Pamela Kristoph (Bill). And her grandchildren: Brooklyn, Alyssa, Griffin, Murphy, Tommy and Claire. Jackie was born in Pensacola in 1953. While being a military spouse for several years took her many places, she always came home to Pensacola where she ultimately stayed and cared for her parents. She was a kind person with a generous heart. She enjoyed thrifting and playing Yahtzee. Although she will be missed, she is now at peace and finally reunited with her family in heaven. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jaqueline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel
Download Now