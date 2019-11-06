|
Jared Ryan Coleman
Gulf Breeze - Jared Ryan Coleman, 43, of Gulf Breeze, Florida, was called home by the Lord, on May 20th, 2019. Born in Mobile, Alabama, on December 12th, 1975, Jared was born to Mr. Joseph L Coleman and Mrs Carol E Coleman. Jared was a lifelong member of Saint Ann Catholic Church, a 1994 graduate, of Gulf Breeze High School, and from there he went on to attend the University of West Florida, studying business management and information technology. Jared's biggest passion was fishing, where he regularly demonstrated his skill and experience, in the waters. Jared was also known for being a deeply caring individual, always willing to listen, or lend his shoulder if someone needed to cry. He was a confidant, an inspiration, one of your biggest fans kind of person, and usually ready to give some good advice, whether you asked for it or not. LOL! There is no doubt, Jared will be greatly missed, by so many people. Jared is survived by his parents, Joseph and Carol Coleman, Sister Christian- Kristen Coleman Brown (Matthew Brown), nieces, Ashlynn, Kylie, Mayanna, & Payten. His Honorary brother, Pablo Benitez (Johanna Benitez) nieces, Isabella & Catalina. A handful of special spiritual brothers & sisters, a great many Awesome aunts, uncles, & cousins, and so many good friends. We all love and miss you Jared! A memorial Mass will be said for Jared, at St. Ann Catholic Church, Gulf Breeze, Florida, on Monday, November 11th, 2019. Visitation with family begins at 10:30 a.m., Mass at 11 a.m., reception around noon. Please dress casual, and/or comfortable. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Ann Catholic Church, for the angel tree, during Christmas.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019