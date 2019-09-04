|
|
Jasson Skot Smith
Pensacola - Jasson Skot Smith, 47, of Pensacola, Florida, passed away in a single car accident on the afternoon of Tuesday, August 27, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Ann Madarena Schlotfeldt.
Jasson had a passion for working on cars. He made a career for himself working in the automotive parts industry at Napa Auto Parts and loved assisting friends and family that needed help with their vehicles. He enjoyed spending his free time fishing, camping, going to the flea market, traveling to Gatlinburg, Tennessee, going to the casinos in Biloxi and Atmore, listening to music, having cook outs and spending time with family. He loved to help people and spent time as a volunteer fire fighter at Warrington Volunteer Fire Department.
He is survived by his father, David Arnold Schlotfeldt; brothers, John David Smith, Sean David Schlotfeldt (Penny), Karl "Brandon" Schlotfeldt; sisters, Tamra Renee Schlotfeldt, Monika Arlane Hinote Curry (Johnny); stepdaughter, Dallas Anna Marie Tharp; stepson, Jesse James Tharp; two grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews, and countless friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019, from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Oak Lawn Funeral Home, 619 New Warrington Road, Pensacola, Florida. The funeral will begin at 7:00 pm. His friend and coworker, Pastor Jeff Haynes, will preside. Honorary Pallbearers are Jason Jerrell, Kelvin Evans, Kevin Cline, Jeremy Cline, Danny Baize and Douglas Burgett. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, to please donate to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition in memory of their mother.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 4, 2019