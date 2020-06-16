Jay C Arthur
1935 - 2020
Lt. Col. Jay C Arthur, USAF Retired, ("Art"), 85, passed away on June 6, 2020, at his home in Milton, Florida. Art was born in Midland, MI on February 5, 1935. He entered the Air Force in 1954, attended flight school, and became a navigator. During the course of his Air Force career, he logged in excess of 10,000 flight hours. He served in the Air Photographic Charting Service, the 89th Airlift Wing Special Air Missions Unit (transports our nation's senior civilian and military leaders), and the 54th Weather Reconnaissance Squadron (chasing typhoons and flying missions in Vietnam). Upon retiring to Pensacola, he received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of West Florida with an emphasis in economics, accounting, and finance. He finished his career in Pensacola as an accountant/office manager for a local law firm.
Art is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joann; six daughters, Cathy, Lynn, Nancy, Janet, Pam, and Beth; five sons-in-law; 12 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. All will remember his love of woodworking, golf, quick wit, sense of humor, and thoughtfulness.
A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, October 17, 2020, from 12 noon - 2 p.m., location TBD. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Fisher House Foundation or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Arrangements by Jay Funeral Home.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jun. 16 to Jun. 21, 2020.