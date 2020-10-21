1/
Jean Atkins Mitcham
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Atkins Mitcham

formerly of Dalton, GA - Jean Atkins Mitcham, formerly of Dalton, GA passed away October 18, 2020. She was 85. She was preceded in death by her husband Paul Mitcham ,mother and father, Bill and Margaret Atkins, and son, Scott Swanson.

Survivors include son, Davis Swanson, grandson Tyler Swanson and sister Teresa Atkins. Nephew, Britt Wheat, niece, Ashley Obear. Step- grandchildren Michael Kellar, Brittney Kellar and Jeffrey Kellar and great grands Kiersten and Liam. Daughter-in-law Lisa Swanson. Jean was a wonderful mother, sister and aunt.

Jean was employed by Regions Bank in Dalton, Georgia for many years. She enjoyed painting as a hobby, entertaining family and friends and her retirement at the beach in Perdido Key, FL.

The family is very grateful for the wonderful healthcare staff at Specialty Healthcare & Rehab in Penasacola.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Specialty Healthcare & Rehab, 6984 Pine Forest Rd. Pensacola FL 32526 in memory of Jean Mitcham.

A private memorial service will be held in Pensacola in the Spring.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Family-Funeral & Cremation
5627 North Davis Highway
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 466-5440
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Family-Funeral & Cremation

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved