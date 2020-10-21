Jean Atkins Mitcham



formerly of Dalton, GA - Jean Atkins Mitcham, formerly of Dalton, GA passed away October 18, 2020. She was 85. She was preceded in death by her husband Paul Mitcham ,mother and father, Bill and Margaret Atkins, and son, Scott Swanson.



Survivors include son, Davis Swanson, grandson Tyler Swanson and sister Teresa Atkins. Nephew, Britt Wheat, niece, Ashley Obear. Step- grandchildren Michael Kellar, Brittney Kellar and Jeffrey Kellar and great grands Kiersten and Liam. Daughter-in-law Lisa Swanson. Jean was a wonderful mother, sister and aunt.



Jean was employed by Regions Bank in Dalton, Georgia for many years. She enjoyed painting as a hobby, entertaining family and friends and her retirement at the beach in Perdido Key, FL.



The family is very grateful for the wonderful healthcare staff at Specialty Healthcare & Rehab in Penasacola.



In lieu of flowers please make donations to Specialty Healthcare & Rehab, 6984 Pine Forest Rd. Pensacola FL 32526 in memory of Jean Mitcham.



A private memorial service will be held in Pensacola in the Spring.









