Jean DeLaBar Harris



Pensacola - Jean DeLaBar Harris, 92, of Pensacola, FL, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.



Jean was born in Whistler, AL. She attended Murphy High School and was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta sorority at Auburn University. Upon her son's diagnosis with juvenile diabetes she began her valued 20-year career assisting Drs. Reed Bell and John Whitcomb in the founding of the Sacred Heart Children's Hospital. It was a tremendous joy for her to attend last month's 60-year anniversary celebration of the now Studer Children's Hospital. She was instrumental in writing the grant for the founding of Ronald McDonald House in Pensacola, FL. She loved dancing, knitting, embroidery, sewing, and going to the beach.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Mark and Eleanor DeLaBar; her son, Mark Douglas Harris; her husband of 57 years, Douglas C. Harris, Jr. and sister-in-law, Ann Harris Compton and her husband, Tom Compton.



Survivors include her daughter, Sue-Sue Harris Sherrill (Charlie, Jr.); granddaughters, Eleanor Louise Harris and Megan Harris Diba (Bobby); daughter-in-law, Kim Harris Krumm (Ron); great-grandchildren, Miles Colt Diba and Addison Grace Diba; nieces, Madelyn Compton Taylor, Fay Compton Adams, and Lee Compton Arrington (Bill).



Memorial Service will be held 9:30 am, Friday, May 3, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, with Dr. Mary Ann Gantt officiating. A reception will follow at the Wright Place.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Foundation or to the Studer Family Children's Hospital. Published in Pensacola News Journal on May 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary