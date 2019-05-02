Services
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2276 AIRPORT BLVD.
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 478-3292
For more information about
Jean Harris
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Friday, May 3, 2019
9:30 AM
First United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean DeLaBar Harris


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jean DeLaBar Harris Obituary
Jean DeLaBar Harris

Pensacola - Jean DeLaBar Harris, 92, of Pensacola, FL, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.

Jean was born in Whistler, AL. She attended Murphy High School and was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta sorority at Auburn University. Upon her son's diagnosis with juvenile diabetes she began her valued 20-year career assisting Drs. Reed Bell and John Whitcomb in the founding of the Sacred Heart Children's Hospital. It was a tremendous joy for her to attend last month's 60-year anniversary celebration of the now Studer Children's Hospital. She was instrumental in writing the grant for the founding of Ronald McDonald House in Pensacola, FL. She loved dancing, knitting, embroidery, sewing, and going to the beach.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Mark and Eleanor DeLaBar; her son, Mark Douglas Harris; her husband of 57 years, Douglas C. Harris, Jr. and sister-in-law, Ann Harris Compton and her husband, Tom Compton.

Survivors include her daughter, Sue-Sue Harris Sherrill (Charlie, Jr.); granddaughters, Eleanor Louise Harris and Megan Harris Diba (Bobby); daughter-in-law, Kim Harris Krumm (Ron); great-grandchildren, Miles Colt Diba and Addison Grace Diba; nieces, Madelyn Compton Taylor, Fay Compton Adams, and Lee Compton Arrington (Bill).

Memorial Service will be held 9:30 am, Friday, May 3, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, with Dr. Mary Ann Gantt officiating. A reception will follow at the Wright Place.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Foundation or to the Studer Family Children's Hospital.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
Download Now