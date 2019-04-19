Services
Wolfe-Bayview Funeral Home, Fairhope Chapel
19698 Greeno Road
Fairhope, AL 36532
(251) 990-7775
Jean Dyer

Jean Dyer Obituary
Jean Dyer

Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, AL

Jean M. Dyer, a resident of Fairhope, AL., passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019, surrounded by her children at her bedside.

She was a member of First Baptist Church, Pensacola, the Pensacola Navy Officer's Wives Club, and the Pensacola Garden Club.

Jean is survived by her five children: Jacqueline B. Dyer of Fairhope, Capt. Dwight D. Dyer of Aurora, CO, Dianne Dyer-Bruggeman of San Diego, CA, Daniel J. Dyer of Pensacola, and David M. Dyer of Atlanta, GA; three grandchildren, one great grandson; other relatives and friends.

A private graveside service will be held at Barrancas National Cemetery. Mrs. Dyer will be interred next to her husband, Capt. Dewey A. Dyer.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to Pensacola Humane Society or the Haven of Fairhope.

Published in Pensacola News Journal on Apr. 19, 2019
