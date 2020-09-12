1/
Jean Golden Wolfe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Golden Wolfe

Mrs. Jean Golden Wolfe, age 90 of Jay, passed away Friday Morning September 11, 2020. Mrs. Wolfe was a native of Dixonville, Florida and a former resident of Pensacola before moving to the Jay area. She worked as a supervisor with various banking institutions and was also the accountant for Golden Gin and Warehouse, Inc. in Jay. Mrs. Wolfe attended Golden Memorial Holiness Church.

She is survived by a son, Stephen (Brenda) Wolfe of Jay; brother, Marcus Golden of Jay; three precious grandchildren, Britany (Jacob) Kirchharr of Atmore, Dylan Wolfe of Denver, CO, Cody Wolfe of Gainesville, FL; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Wolfe was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Samuel Eugene "Snookie" Wolfe; father and mother, John Edward and Ruth McNaughton Golden; brother, Ed Mac Golden; sisters, Doris Marshall, Elizabeth Scott; nephew, Daniel Golden.

Funeral services for Mrs. Jean Golden Wolfe will be held Monday, September 14, 2020 at 4:00 P.M. at Golden Memorial Holiness Church. Interment will follow in the Golden Memorial Holiness Church Cemetery with CRAVER'S FUNERAL HOME OF BREWTON DIRECTING.

Visitation will be held Monday September 14, 2020 from 3:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. service time at Golden Memorial Holiness Church.

Active pallbearers: Dylan Wolfe, Cody Wolfe, John Daniel Golden, Jonathan Marshall, Joshua Marshall, Keith Rowell

Honorary Pallbearers: Philip Marshall, David Walther, Kevin Godwin

"You don't know about real loss until you lose someone you love more than yourself"

Please share your memories and condolences with the family at www.craversfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Craver's Brown-Service Funeral Home Inc - Brewton
44 Foshee Road
Brewton, AL 36426
(251) 867-6031
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Craver's Brown-Service Funeral Home Inc - Brewton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved