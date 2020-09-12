Jean Golden Wolfe
Mrs. Jean Golden Wolfe, age 90 of Jay, passed away Friday Morning September 11, 2020. Mrs. Wolfe was a native of Dixonville, Florida and a former resident of Pensacola before moving to the Jay area. She worked as a supervisor with various banking institutions and was also the accountant for Golden Gin and Warehouse, Inc. in Jay. Mrs. Wolfe attended Golden Memorial Holiness Church.
She is survived by a son, Stephen (Brenda) Wolfe of Jay; brother, Marcus Golden of Jay; three precious grandchildren, Britany (Jacob) Kirchharr of Atmore, Dylan Wolfe of Denver, CO, Cody Wolfe of Gainesville, FL; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Wolfe was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Samuel Eugene "Snookie" Wolfe; father and mother, John Edward and Ruth McNaughton Golden; brother, Ed Mac Golden; sisters, Doris Marshall, Elizabeth Scott; nephew, Daniel Golden.
Funeral services for Mrs. Jean Golden Wolfe will be held Monday, September 14, 2020 at 4:00 P.M. at Golden Memorial Holiness Church. Interment will follow in the Golden Memorial Holiness Church Cemetery with CRAVER'S FUNERAL HOME OF BREWTON DIRECTING.
Visitation will be held Monday September 14, 2020 from 3:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. service time at Golden Memorial Holiness Church.
Active pallbearers: Dylan Wolfe, Cody Wolfe, John Daniel Golden, Jonathan Marshall, Joshua Marshall, Keith Rowell
Honorary Pallbearers: Philip Marshall, David Walther, Kevin Godwin
"You don't know about real loss until you lose someone you love more than yourself"
