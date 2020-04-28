|
Jean Hubberstey Sprague
Ridgeland - February 2, 1932 - April 26, 2020
Jean Hubberstey Sprague, 88, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, in Ridgeland, Mississippi.
Jean was born on Feb. 2, 1932, in Jacksonville, Florida, to Charles and Esther Denner Hubberstey. She grew up in Jacksonville, graduating from Landon High School in 1950. She was an active member of Riverside Presbyterian Church, where she met William "Bill" D. Sprague, an adventurous Navy man from Tulsa, Oklahoma, whose assignment was at the Naval Air Station in Jacksonville. They married on May 11, 1957.
Bill spent much of his life serving his country in the US Navy with the unwavering support of his wife, who traveled with him during his time in the Navy. Though she was a civilian, Jean served as secretary for the commanding officer of the Naval Air Station at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba while Bill was stationed there until her evacuation during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
Jean and Bill spent most of their years together in Pensacola, Florida, where Jean worked as a secretary at the University of West Florida. She was active in the community and was good at a variety of arts and crafts, including sewing and ceramics. She often gifted family and friends with her work. She loved pets and had a special place in her heart for cats. Jean retired in 1986, and she and Bill enjoyed traveling together.
Jean had a strong, independent spirit, and she loved her family and friends fiercely. She lived many years on her own after her husband's death in 2004. Though her body aged, her mind remained sharp. When she turned 88, she finally decided to move to Mississippi to be closer to family, who were thrilled to have her near.
Jean is survived by her sister, Esther Hubberstey Everly (John); her niece, Jane Everly; and her great niece, Anna Everly, of Jackson, Mississippi. Her family loved her dearly and will miss her.
Jean will be buried with her husband in Barrancas National Cemetery at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida, following a graveside service on Friday, May 1, 2020.
Memorial gifts in her honor may be made to First Baptist Church of Pensacola, 500 N. Palafox Street, Pensacola, Florida 32501.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020