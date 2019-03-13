Resources
Seminary, MS - Jean Landers Strebeck, Seminary, MS, passed away March 3, 2019. Mrs. Strebeck was preceded in death by her parents and husband of sixty-five years, Dr. Ray Strebeck. She was a graduate of Un of Southern MS and Un of West Florida. She taught school in MS, FL, and LA. She is survived by son Ron, daughters Sylvia (John) Hughes and Debra (Rick) Vasquez, grandchildren Rebecca Higginbotham and Jeffrey (Jessica) Hughes, great-granddaughters Layla and Lily Hughes, 8 siblings-in-law, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 13, 2019
