Jean Lee Brooks
Pensacola - Jean Lee Brooks passed away on 2 February, 2020 in the home of her daughter, Karen Moree. Affectionately known as "Miss Jean" from her years of service as the director and owner of Miss Jean's Early Learning Center in Pensacola, Florida. She helped parents love and care for their children in their formative years. She was preceded in death by her husband James H. Brooks, Sr.
In addition to many loving friends, and her cherished Chihuahua named Austin, she is survived by three children and their spouses: James H. Brooks, Jr. and wife Debbie, David W. Brooks and wife Debbie, and Karen A. Moree and husband Herb. She is also survived by six grandchildren and their families: Christopher David Brooks and his wife Rebecca Levin Brooks and their children, William Jacob and Amelia Rose Brooks; David Hunter Brooks and his wife Diana Watkins Brooks and their children, Julia Meade and Meredith Miller Brooks; Lindsay Brooks Watson and her husband Doug Watson, and their daughter Sophie Elizabeth Watson; Jamie Nunamaker Williams and her husband Ryan, and their children Katelyn Elise, Clairise Alexandria, and Calvin Henry; Jennifer Nunamaker Crawford and her son Ivan James; and her youngest grandson Noah Joel Moree. Jean took great joy in her many children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Jean enjoyed gardening, reading and studying her Bible. She was a member of Olive Baptist Church in Pensacola, Florida, and of Moss Memorial Baptist Church while she lived with her daughter in North Carolina. She was devoted to her Sunday School class and compatriots in the study of scripture. She loved LeeAnn Ward and Liz Seaton who aided her and were constant companions in her latter years. She treasured her neighbors, Ray and Norma Simmons, who are appreciated for their caring support. We are comforted by the knowledge that she rests in Heaven with many loved ones and her Lord and Savior.
Her life was distinguished by her love for her God, family, friends, and neighbors. Indomitable in spirit, fiercely independent, and possessing a natural business acumen, she distinguished herself in life. Her exceptional work ethic and expectations of the same from others set her apart in everything she did, from her studies in scripture to the business she built and operated.
Funeral services will be held at Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel on February 14th, 2020 at 2:00 PM. Visitation will be at the same location and date at 1:00 PM. The chapel is located at 3351 Scenic Highway #90e, Pensacola, FL 32503
Memorial donations can be made in lieu of flowers to the .
Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be offered at www.bayviewfisher-pouchapel.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020