Jean Williams Ray
Pensacola - Jean Ray, 95, gracefully passed away on May 14, 2019 in Pensacola, FL. Jean was born on December 6, 1923 in Montgomery, AL to Hugh and Frances Williams. Jean married Bill Ray on July 16, 1955 and relocated to Pensacola.
Jean was known for her sparkling, crystal green eyes, easy smile, and love of family and friends. She was also an avid golfer and enjoyed a good time with her "Lunch Bunch."
Left to celebrate her life are son George (Ronnie) Ray (Judy), son Bill Ray III, daughter Monteigne Mathison (George); granddaughters Kelcey Ray Killingsworth (Cliff), Tawn Lopiccolo (Richard), Mallory Mathison Glenn (Rob), and Corinna Ray; great grandchildren Elizabeth Lopiccolo (Rhys), Katherine Lopiccolo, Micah Lopiccolo (Emily), Mathew Smith (Lindsay), Dakota Smith, Cameron Killingsworth, Gigi Killingsworth, George Glenn, and Brandsford Glenn; great-great grandchildren Lily Smith, Jude Lopiccolo and Samantha Lopiccolo; nephew Bobby Dupree (Nancy) and niece Anne Stepp (Miles); special friend Shirley Clark, her beloved "Lunch Bunch," and her church family at St. Luke United Methodist Church.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, July 16, 2019 at St. Luke Methodist Church in Pensacola.
Jean's family would like to thank the staff at Broadview Assisted Living and Emerald Coast Hospice for their loving care. We will miss her dearly. Love you Ma.
