|
|
Jeanette Griswold Golden
Tallahassee, FL - Jeanette Griswold Golden, 90, a longtime resident of Tallahassee, passed away at her home on July 15, 2019.
Jeanette was born on the family farm in rural Coffee County, Alabama on January 22, 1929. The family moved to a farm near Jay, Florida where she attended school and met and married her husband of 73 years, William Cecil Golden. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and will be remembered as a wonderful cook and artist. She had an artistic talent that was expressed in her flower arrangements, sewing, and oil painting. She was formerly active in the Tallahassee Garden Club.
Jeanette is survived by her husband of 73 years, William Cecil Golden; son and daughter-in-law, William Cecil Golden II and Jennifer Underwood of Tallahassee; son and daughter-in-law, Barry Steven Golden and Edith Toney Hillsman of Swainsboro, Georgia; and daughter Martha Ann Golden of Tallahassee; six grand children including grandson, William Cecil Golden III and Becky Funk, of Virginia; granddaughter, Jerusha Golden and Tyson Curtis, of Naples, Florida; grandson, Matthew Golden, of Tallahassee; grandson, Steven Golden and Olivia Sanchez of Daphne, Alabama; granddaughter, Rebecca Ann Waldrop (Becky) and Matthew of Tifton, Georgia; grandson, John Thomas Golden (Tom) and Erin Andrews of Atlanta, Georgia; great granddaughter, Callie Grace Golden of Tallahassee; one sister, Johanna Harthun and Dennis of Milton, Florida; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents, Johnny and Olene Griswold of Jay, Florida; sisters, Dorotha and Edna Sutton; her brother, Edward Griswold; and son, Ronald Cecil Golden of Tallahassee, Florida.
Services will be held on Friday, July 19 at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Lifesong Funeral Home (lifesongfunerals.com or 850/627-1111), 20 South Duval St., Quincy, Florida. Reverand Matthew Waldrop will officiate. A Graveside Service and burial will take place on Saturday, July 20 at 1:00pm CDT at the Golden Memorial Holiness Church Cemetery, 6103 Golden Church Road, Jay, Florida. Brother David Walther will officiate the Committal.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on July 18, 2019