Jeanne Carol Lines Kaufke
Gulf Breeze - Jeanne Carol Lines Kaufke, age 68, of Gulf Breeze, Florida, went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 18, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born October 25, 1951 in Jersey City, New Jersey, with Curwensville, Pennsylvania as her childhood hometown. After graduating from Penn State University, Jeanne moved to Pensacola to join her parents following the retirement of her father from the U. S. Navy. She was affectionately referred to as "NeeNee" by her grandchildren. Jeanne was a loving mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, aunt, and friend all her life.
Jeanne earned her bachelor's degree in French from Penn State University. Her French studies were very dear to her heart, and she traveled to Strasbourg, France as a part of her degree program. She later earned her master's degree in Guidance and Counseling from Troy State University. She was a retired teacher and guidance counselor with the Escambia County School District, Pensacola, Florida, having taught English and French at Escambia High School and served as a guidance counselor at Bailey, Warrington, and Ransom Middle Schools during her professional career.
Jeanne will always be remembered for her charismatic charm and personality and her love of life. She never met a stranger and was kind and generous to all she knew. She exemplified the ideal of a pure soul.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Dolly Lines, and her brother, Tommy Lines, all of Gulf Breeze, Florida.
She is survived by her daughter, Caroline Kaufke, son and daughter-in-law, Ulrich (Rick) and Kim Kaufke, grandchildren Henri and Abigail Kaufke, nephew Matthew Lines, special companion of 23 years, Terence Mumby, and a host of family and friends, all of whom will miss her dearly.
A celebration of life in honor of Jeanne will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Faith Chapel South of Pensacola. The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. until the service begins at 4:00 p.m. A private burial will be held at Bayview Memorial Park at a later date. Condolences may be placed online at www.fcfhs.com.
