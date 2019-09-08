Services
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2276 AIRPORT BLVD.
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 478-3292
Jeanne Day
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
6601 N. 9th Ave
Pensacola, FL
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
6601 N. 9th Ave
Pensacola, FL
Jeanne Harriet Carolyn Day

Jeanne Harriet Carolyn Day Obituary
Jeanne Harriet Carolyn Day

Pensacola - Jeanne Day passed away September 06, 2019. She is survived by her devoted husband of 58 years, Alvin L. Day; brother, Robert Martin; seven children; ten grandchildren; 22 foster-children; and scores of others with whom she shared her love of children and Jesus.

Visitation will begin at 10:00am, until the service begins at 11:00am on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church, 6601 N. 9th Ave., Pensacola, FL 32504. A brief reception will follow the service until the funeral cortege departs at 12:30pm. Interment will follow at Barrancas National Cemetery.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 8, 2019
