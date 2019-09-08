|
|
Jeanne Harriet Carolyn Day
Pensacola - Jeanne Day passed away September 06, 2019. She is survived by her devoted husband of 58 years, Alvin L. Day; brother, Robert Martin; seven children; ten grandchildren; 22 foster-children; and scores of others with whom she shared her love of children and Jesus.
Visitation will begin at 10:00am, until the service begins at 11:00am on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church, 6601 N. 9th Ave., Pensacola, FL 32504. A brief reception will follow the service until the funeral cortege departs at 12:30pm. Interment will follow at Barrancas National Cemetery.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 8, 2019