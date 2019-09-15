Services
Jeannette Greenwood
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Barrancas National Cemetery,
1930 - 2019
Pensacola - Jeannette C. Greenwood, 89, of Pensacola, FL passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019.

She was born in St. Louis, MO on January 13, 1930 to Vera and David White. While living and working in Washington, DC she met her future husband, Earl Greenwood. They were married in 1959 at the Navy Chapel in Washington, DC. Earl was in the US Navy and they were ultimately transferred to Pensacola in 1965. After being in Pensacola, Jeannette earned her Bachelors Degree in Education from UWF. She worked at CNET aboard NAS Pensacola for several years and then continued to pursue her career in education. She was a member of the Pensacola Quilters Guild and McIlwain Memorial Presbyterian Church.

Jeannette is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her son, Todd Greenwood; as well as her siblings, Vera, Dolores, and James.

Survivors include her daughter, Julie Harper (Chuck); two sons, Kevin Greenwood and David Greenwood; a granddaughter, Cierra Verhoest; as well as 2 great-grandchildren.

Funeral cortege will depart Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel at 1:30pm Monday, September 16, 2019 for a graveside service at 2:00pm at Barrancas National Cemetery, with Pastor Rob Looper officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Escambia County Animal Shelter.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 15, 2019
