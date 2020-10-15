Jeannine HarrisPensacola - Jeannine Barbara Brenzo Harris, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and best friend, passed away peacefully on October 13, 2020 at the age of 71.Jeannine was born in Elmira NY to the late Rudolph (Bobby) Brenzo and Joan Alcock Brenzo of Elmira Heights, NY.She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Brian K. Harris of Buffalo, NY; her son, Kenneth R. Harris of Virginia Beach, VA; her daughters Lynette B. Harris (Chris Taylor) and Kimberly A. (Zane) Godwin and grandchildren Bailee A. McGuffin and C. Zane Godwin all of Pensacola, FL. Jeannine was the eldest child of six, she is survived by sister Karen (Dan) Meade of Big Flats, NY; brother Mark Brenzo of Elmira Heights, NY; sister Linda (Tom) Quatrini of Murfreesboro, TN; brother Karl (Donna) Brenzo of Horseheads, NY; brother Joseph (Bobbi) Brenzo of Palm Harbor, FL, and sister-in-law Wynann (Tom) Biondo of Bradenton FL.Jeannine graduated from Thomas A. Edison High School in Elmira Heights, NY in 1967 and received her Associates Degree in Medical Laboratory Technology from Alfred State College in 1969. She and Brian married in 1972, she was a dedicated Navy wife, raising three children in two overseas countries and six states, while at the same time working as a Medical Technologist in various hospitals and clinics during Brian's thirty year Navy career. She was an avid reader and member of several book clubs, she also enjoyed bird watching and the challenge of a good jigsaw puzzle. After retirement she turned her creative talents to Scrapbooking with a passion. Jeannine chronicled the many family trips taken in her scrapbooking, and her real love was capturing the lives and growth of her grandchildren.Jeannine will always be remembered as the loving wife, mother and grandmother that we so deeply miss and will always be in our memories and our hearts. Our world will never be the same without her.Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel. Visitation at 1:00 p.m. followed by Service at 2:00 p.m.