HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2276 AIRPORT BLVD.
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 478-3292
Jeff Cary
Jeff Edward Cary


1956 - 2020
Jeff Edward Cary Obituary
Jeff Edward Cary

Pensacola, FL - Jeff Edward Cary was born September 29, 1956 in Pensacola, FL and passed away in Pensacola, FL on March 29, 2020.

In his younger years, Jeff was an excellent athlete who excelled in football and baseball at Greenwood High School, Greenwood, SC. After high school, he attended Pensacola Junior College and thereafter played professional baseball for the Seattle Mariners Organization.

Jeff was a "Will Rogers" sort of person with his own unique insights and wisdom. He was a true minimalist and not burdened in life by any desire for material possessions. Anyone who knew Jeff would say that he was a truly good person and friend. He will be missed by all. Goodbye Jeff until we meet on the other side.

Jeff is preceded in death by his mother, Dora Ann McGraw Cary, and his father, Bob Cary. He is survived by his brother, Robin Cary (Joyce); uncle, Artice McGraw (Robyn), niece Lexie Kittrel (John) and nephew Trae Cary (Brandi).

Due to social distancing, the celebration of Jeff's life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020
