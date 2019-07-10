|
Jeffery Dean Norton
Pensacola - Jeffery Dean Norton, 57, of Pensacola FL passed away on July 5th, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. Jeff went to be with the Lord after a sudden illness revealed the discovery of cancer. Jeff was larger than life who loved God, country, family, friends, and fishing. He was very thoughtful, generous, and loyal. Family members, friends, and neighbors count themselves blessed to have had him as part of their lives. Words can't explain how much Jeff will be missed. His free spirit will be always in our hearts.
Funeral service for Mr. Norton will be at 2PM on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Pensacola Memorial Gardens Funeral Home with the interment to follow in Pensacola Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation for friends will be from 1-2PM at the Funeral Home.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on July 10, 2019