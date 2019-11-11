Services
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2276 AIRPORT BLVD.
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 478-3292
For more information about
Jeffery McDonald
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2276 AIRPORT BLVD.
Pensacola, FL 32504
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2276 AIRPORT BLVD.
Pensacola, FL 32504
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffery McDonald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffery Derel McDonald


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffery Derel McDonald Obituary
Jeffery Derel McDonald

Pace, FL - Jeffery Derel McDonald, 56 of Pace, FL passed away unexpectedly Saturday, November 9, 2019.

Jeff was born at Portsmouth Naval Hospital Virginia on December 31, 1962 to Derel and Rachel (Pittman) McDonald. He attended Woodham High School, he had worked at the Santa Rosa Medical Center, Officers Club at NAS and was the owner of Jeff's Home Improvements, LLC. Jeff loved Alabama Football, cruises NASCAR Racing and people.

Preceding Jeff in death were his grandmother, Mary Anderson; grandfather, J. T. Pittman; grandmother, Zula Y. McDonald; grandfather, Oliver Wayne McDonald; uncle O. W. McDonald and father-in-law, Guy Saggus.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Rylee McDonald; daughter, Christy McDonald; grandchildren, Jonathen, Christopher and Juliet; great grandchild, little Jonathen; parents Derel and Rachel McDonald; mother-in-law, Jannie Saggus; brother, Kenneth Wayne McDonald (Terry); nephews, Kenneth James McDonald (Lindsay) and Brett Derel McDonald; brother-in-laws Lee Rylee and Mike Rylee; aunts, Cathy Rodger (Tom), Betty Sue Parker (Wayne); uncles David Pittman (Jerry) and Ronnie Pittman and many other cousins.

Visitation will be 11:00am until the Funeral Service at 12:00pm on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel. Pastor Don Neese will officiate. Burial will follow at Bayview Memorial Park, with a reception will following the burial.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffery's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
Download Now