|
|
Jeffery Derel McDonald
Pace, FL - Jeffery Derel McDonald, 56 of Pace, FL passed away unexpectedly Saturday, November 9, 2019.
Jeff was born at Portsmouth Naval Hospital Virginia on December 31, 1962 to Derel and Rachel (Pittman) McDonald. He attended Woodham High School, he had worked at the Santa Rosa Medical Center, Officers Club at NAS and was the owner of Jeff's Home Improvements, LLC. Jeff loved Alabama Football, cruises NASCAR Racing and people.
Preceding Jeff in death were his grandmother, Mary Anderson; grandfather, J. T. Pittman; grandmother, Zula Y. McDonald; grandfather, Oliver Wayne McDonald; uncle O. W. McDonald and father-in-law, Guy Saggus.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Rylee McDonald; daughter, Christy McDonald; grandchildren, Jonathen, Christopher and Juliet; great grandchild, little Jonathen; parents Derel and Rachel McDonald; mother-in-law, Jannie Saggus; brother, Kenneth Wayne McDonald (Terry); nephews, Kenneth James McDonald (Lindsay) and Brett Derel McDonald; brother-in-laws Lee Rylee and Mike Rylee; aunts, Cathy Rodger (Tom), Betty Sue Parker (Wayne); uncles David Pittman (Jerry) and Ronnie Pittman and many other cousins.
Visitation will be 11:00am until the Funeral Service at 12:00pm on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel. Pastor Don Neese will officiate. Burial will follow at Bayview Memorial Park, with a reception will following the burial.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019