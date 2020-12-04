1/1
Jeffery Lawrence "Jeff" LaMonte
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffery's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffery Lawrence "Jeff" LaMonte

Pace - Jeffery Lawerence LaMonte, 61, of Pace, Florida, went to his heavenly home on December 2, 2020. He was born in Albany, GA., on July 18, 1959.

Jeff graduated from Daugherty High School and then began working as an Electrician Apprentice.

Jeff was a simple man, but full of life. He loved spending time with his family, watching sports, (especially football, baseball and golf) and his favorite team was the Alabama Crimson Tide.

He enjoyed giving back to the community and coached his sons and many other boys at PARA, for over fifteen years. Jeff loved the Lord, and his faith became stronger over the years, as he matured as a Christian and especially during his final days. He was a member of Floridatown Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Billie LaMonte; father-in-law, Doyle Ward; and his brother-in-law, Phillip Ward, Sr.

Jeff is survived by his wife of thirty years, Denise Ward LaMonte; and their four children, Trey Brinson(Melanie), Brittney Brinson (Justin), Matthew LaMonte, and Jonathan LaMonte (Cynthia); six grandchildren, Luke, Ella, Cameron, Ethan, Lyla and Aaron; his sister, Michelle Carpenter (Gary); his brother, Joel LaMonte (Penny); mother-in-law, Lillie Sanders Ward;

Sisters- in-law and brothers-in-law, Deneen Goforth(Robbie), Milette West (Rene) and Deanna Dunlap (Roger); nephews and nieces, Steven, Amanda, Cheyanne, Coty, and Lillie Ward, Phillip Ward, Jr.(Michelle), Seth, Shyanne, Nathaniel, and Blakelyn Goforth, Daniel Goforth, Dalton Dunlap, Lynsey Dunlap, Hunter West (Ashlyn), Holden West, Tim, Paige, Ariana, and Dylan Krause, Casey Carpenter, Graier Corns, Alex, Sarah, and Leo LaMonte, Clif and Shannan Kee; and numerous other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Floridatown Baptist Church (3851 Diamond St. Pace, FL 32571) with Bro. Brian Nott and Bro. Joel Hunt officiating. A private family gathering and placement of ashes will be held at a later time.

Visitation will be held 2:00-3:00 pm, prior to the service. Please come casually dressed and wear any shade of blue, Jeff's favorite color.

A special thanks to Covenant Care for the love and care given to Jeff over the last two months.

Lewis Funeral Home of Milton has been entrusted with arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Floridatown Baptist Church
Send Flowers
DEC
6
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Floridatown Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lewis Funeral Home
6405 Highway 90
Milton, FL 32570
(850) 623-2243
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lewis Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved