Jeffery Lawrence "Jeff" LaMonte



Pace - Jeffery Lawerence LaMonte, 61, of Pace, Florida, went to his heavenly home on December 2, 2020. He was born in Albany, GA., on July 18, 1959.



Jeff graduated from Daugherty High School and then began working as an Electrician Apprentice.



Jeff was a simple man, but full of life. He loved spending time with his family, watching sports, (especially football, baseball and golf) and his favorite team was the Alabama Crimson Tide.



He enjoyed giving back to the community and coached his sons and many other boys at PARA, for over fifteen years. Jeff loved the Lord, and his faith became stronger over the years, as he matured as a Christian and especially during his final days. He was a member of Floridatown Baptist Church.



He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Billie LaMonte; father-in-law, Doyle Ward; and his brother-in-law, Phillip Ward, Sr.



Jeff is survived by his wife of thirty years, Denise Ward LaMonte; and their four children, Trey Brinson(Melanie), Brittney Brinson (Justin), Matthew LaMonte, and Jonathan LaMonte (Cynthia); six grandchildren, Luke, Ella, Cameron, Ethan, Lyla and Aaron; his sister, Michelle Carpenter (Gary); his brother, Joel LaMonte (Penny); mother-in-law, Lillie Sanders Ward;



Sisters- in-law and brothers-in-law, Deneen Goforth(Robbie), Milette West (Rene) and Deanna Dunlap (Roger); nephews and nieces, Steven, Amanda, Cheyanne, Coty, and Lillie Ward, Phillip Ward, Jr.(Michelle), Seth, Shyanne, Nathaniel, and Blakelyn Goforth, Daniel Goforth, Dalton Dunlap, Lynsey Dunlap, Hunter West (Ashlyn), Holden West, Tim, Paige, Ariana, and Dylan Krause, Casey Carpenter, Graier Corns, Alex, Sarah, and Leo LaMonte, Clif and Shannan Kee; and numerous other relatives and friends.



A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Floridatown Baptist Church (3851 Diamond St. Pace, FL 32571) with Bro. Brian Nott and Bro. Joel Hunt officiating. A private family gathering and placement of ashes will be held at a later time.



Visitation will be held 2:00-3:00 pm, prior to the service. Please come casually dressed and wear any shade of blue, Jeff's favorite color.



A special thanks to Covenant Care for the love and care given to Jeff over the last two months.



Lewis Funeral Home of Milton has been entrusted with arrangements.









