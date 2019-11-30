|
|
Jeffrey James Goudey
Gulf Breeze - Jeff was born in Burbank, California, and passed away peacefully at Gulf Breeze Hospital; surrounded by his mother, family, and dear friends at his side. Jeff is preceded in death by his father, Lt. Col. Victor Goudey, USAF (retired) and survived by his Mother, Shirley C Goudey, Cousin, Linda Nadeau; Paulette Provost, extended family members, and friends that were known as family.
Jeff traveled the US and overseas with his parents as a military family. Jeff graduated from Choctawhatchee High School in Ft. Walton Beach in 1965; and attended Pensacola Junior College before joining the US Navy, stationed at Pensacola NAS. Jeff continued to maintain his home in the beach area he loved after discharge. Jeff was employed at Grice Electronics and retired as a Master Mechanic from Cannon Automotive in Gulf Breeze. Jeff was an active member of the American Legion, Pensacola Beach Elks Lodge, BPOE #487, with recognition as Elk of the Year. Jeff leaves a legacy as a community organizer in the beach's original Mardi Gras organization Krewe of Wrecks; serving as an Officer, Captain, and Head Wreck of Pensacola Beach, 2006 to present. In addition to volunteerism, Jeff had a passion for cooking, art, and NASCAR. Jeff's kindness and joyful outlook on life will be greatly missed by all who loved him.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Pensacola Beach Elks Lodge on Saturday, December 14th at 1:00PM. Interment at Barrancas National Cemetery will be on Monday, December 16th at 11:30AM. Arrangements made by Trahan Family Funeral Home.
The family would like to thank the Doctors and Staff at Gulf Breeze Hospital, ICU; for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Covenant Care, Pensacola, FL.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019