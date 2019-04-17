Jennie Rose Presley



Pensacola - Jennie Rose Presley, age 89, of Pensacola, Florida passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019. Jennie was born November 30, 1929 in Pensacola, Florida to Benjamin Bell Clegg and Magdalen Blum Clegg.



Jennie graduated from Pensacola High School. She had a long career as a Supervisor at the United States Postal Service. She was a charter member of Myrtle Grove United Methodist Church.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Magdalen Clegg; sons, Stanley Darrell Adams, Benjamin Gerald Adams; previous husbands, Joel S. Adams, Jr., Jerry M. Simmons, Ed Presley; brothers, Benjamin Clegg, Ralph Clegg; and sisters, Ila Reynolds, Carlyn Burns, Helen Carrick, Frances Froehlich, Shirley Landry, and Joyce Woodward



Jennie is survived by her son, Joel S. Adams III; daughters, Linda Jo Vickers (Jim), Lydia Rose Travis (Michael), Enid Carol Merritt (Brad Harrington); 16 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; and three great great grandchildren.



A visitation for Jennie will be held Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Oak Lawn Funeral Home. The funeral service will occur Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Myrtle Grove United Methodist Church. Family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will immediately follow at Myrtle Grove Cemetery. Myrtle Grove United Methodist Church will host the reception following all of the services. Pallbearers are all grandsons, Adam Medley, Chris Brown, Jaxon Schumacher, Grady Powell, Brenton Davis, Coby Rice, and Jamie Nixon.