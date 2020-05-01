|
Jerome H. Hemmye
Pensacola - Jerome Hemmye aged 92 died peacefully in his sleep from a long-term illness. A retired professor of mechanical engineering, Jerry was also a ham radio operator (KC8AW) for over 78 years. He was a life-long learner and enjoyed both travel and history. His travels with his family included living in Vietnam as a non-military advisor before the war there; living in Brazil as an exchange professor of mechanical engineering; and living in Puerto Rico where he taught at the University of Puerto Rico. For many years after his retirement from Western Michigan University, he wintered in Mexico where he volunteered as an instructor and tutor at the University of Guanajuato, making many friends among the faculty and students.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Faye Alvarez; daughter, Carol Hemmye; son, Marcus Hemmye (Debra); stepsons, Harrell (Donna) and Joey Alvarez; and grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be planned at a future date due to constraints imposed by the coronavirus.
The family wishes to thank the medical staff at Sacred Heart Hospital as well as the medical staff at Azalea Trace for their compassionate care of Jerry in his final weeks.
