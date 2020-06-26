Jerry Coleman
Pace - Jerry Coleman, 77, went to be with our Lord and Savior on June 23rd, 2020. He was born in Century, Fl on November 9, 1942 to his parents, Joe and Evie Coleman.
Jerry Coleman, a graduate of Escambia High School in 1961 and resident of Pace, FL. He was a wonderful Father, Brother, Grandfather, Uncle, and Friend who will be missed dearly.
He is preceded in death by Parents, Evie (Grissett) Coleman and Joe Coleman; and Sister, Jeanette Odom.
Jerry is survived by Sister, Joyce Dease; Children, Doug, Lisa, Jason, and Jarett Coleman; Grandson, Rob; two great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: www.diabetes.org/donate-to-ada. A viewing will be held at Trahan Family Funeral Home, Sunday June 28, 2020, beginning at 6;00 pm.
Jerry was an avid outdoors man who loved nature, hunting, fishing, raising hunting dogs, and coaching and watching sports. He loved his family and proudly yelled, "WAR EAGLE!"
Trahan Family Funeral is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.