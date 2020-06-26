Jerry Coleman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry Coleman

Pace - Jerry Coleman, 77, went to be with our Lord and Savior on June 23rd, 2020. He was born in Century, Fl on November 9, 1942 to his parents, Joe and Evie Coleman.

Jerry Coleman, a graduate of Escambia High School in 1961 and resident of Pace, FL. He was a wonderful Father, Brother, Grandfather, Uncle, and Friend who will be missed dearly.

He is preceded in death by Parents, Evie (Grissett) Coleman and Joe Coleman; and Sister, Jeanette Odom.

Jerry is survived by Sister, Joyce Dease; Children, Doug, Lisa, Jason, and Jarett Coleman; Grandson, Rob; two great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: www.diabetes.org/donate-to-ada. A viewing will be held at Trahan Family Funeral Home, Sunday June 28, 2020, beginning at 6;00 pm.

Jerry was an avid outdoors man who loved nature, hunting, fishing, raising hunting dogs, and coaching and watching sports. He loved his family and proudly yelled, "WAR EAGLE!"

Trahan Family Funeral is in charge of arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved