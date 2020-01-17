|
Jerry Lee Martin
Pensacola, FL - Jerry Lee Martin, 72, passed away on January 14, 2020 in his home following a prolonged illness.
Jerry was born April 15, 1947 in Bossier City, LA, and joined the Navy in 1965. He was a combat veteran of the Vietnam Conflict. He rose to the rank of Chief Petty Officer, and retired in 1987 after 22 years of service. Following his retirement, Jerry went on to earn a degree in Special Education from the University of West Florida, and taught with the Escambia County School District before retiring a second time.
Jerry loved telling "sea stories," and took pride in his service to his country. He also loved teaching and touched many lives during his time in the classroom. He is still known as "Mr. Jerry" to many in the community. He was a member of Escambia Lodge #15 F&AM, and was active with the Zelica Grotto. His hobbies included bass fishing and scale modelling, and he had a life-long love of English Bulldogs, LSU, and the New Orleans Saints.
Jerry is survived by children Amy (Matt) Fossa and Michael Raines, and granddaughters Sarah Raines, Kathryn Raines, and Emma Fossa. He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Augustus Martin and Billie Ansley Martin, wife Paula Jones Martin, and son Jerry Lee Martin, Jr.
Visitation will be held January 21, 2020, at Harper Morris Memorial Chapel, from 9:30am until a funeral cortege departs for the Graveside Service at 11:00am at Barrancas National Cemetery aboard NAS Pensacola.
Special thanks to the staff of Vitas Hospice, especially Kelly Nunn, RN and Rachel Goodloe ARNP, for their care and dedication, and to Sophia Weber for her love and devotion as a wonderful caregiver and friend.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020