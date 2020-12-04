Jerry Turner WaltersPensacola - Jerry Walters, 71, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020.Born in Berlin, Germany, Jerry moved to the United States with her mother and grandmother at age seven and grew up in Albany, GA. She quickly learned English and excelled in school. After graduating from Dougherty High School, Jerry studied at Valdosta State University and received her degree at the University of West Florida.After college, Jerry became a social worker for the State of Florida where she would spend her entire 30-year career. She was an excellent trainer for the Department of Children and Families, passing along her classic spunk and good spirits to the many colleagues she trained.Jerry was loved by many because of her tremendous heart. She was fun and quick witted, but her best qualities were easily her selflessness and kindness, always thinking about others before herself. She was a giver of gifts, the best at remembering birthdays, and a fingernail color connoisseur.Jerry is preceded in death by her mother, Gerda Albrecht Turner, her father, Paul Wilson Cecil, and her husband, Harold William Walters.She is survived by her son, Justin Walters, and daughter-in-law, Lauren Walters of Westport, CT; as well as three grandchildren that will forever remember her loving and caring spirit: Nolan, Wes, and Sienna Walters.Due to the pandemic and restrictions on large gatherings, Jerry's family has elected to hold a private memorial in the coming days. A full memorial service and reception will be held at a later date once everyone can safely gather to celebrate Jerry's life.Donations in Jerry's memory can be made to the March of Dimes organization or the Pensacola Humane Society.