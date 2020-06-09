Jesse Herbert (Herb) Stanley
Jesse Herbert (Herb) Stanley (78) passed away peacefully at home after a brief illness on June 6, 2020, in Jacksonville, FL. He was born October 17, 1941, in Bonifay, Florida and was reared in Pensacola, Florida. Herb treasured his rural West Florida roots and adored his relatives, scattered from Bristol and Bonifay to Pensacola.
Herb is predeceased in death by his parents, Barnard Herbert Stanley, and Myrdell Eloise Stanfill, who lovingly gave Herb and his sisters and brother all the love, support and opportunities to have wonderful, successful lives.
Herb graduated from Pensacola High School, Pensacola Junior College, (now Pensacola State College), and Florida State University (1963). From his parents and grandparents, he developed a great love for education. He taught high school social studies for two years, sold K-12 textbooks for eleven years, then joined Florida School Book Depository in Jacksonville for 42 years, serving as President for most of those years. In his high school, college and teaching years, Herb was employed by the YMCA in Pensacola.
Growing up, Herb was very involved in East Hill Baptist Church, Pensacola, FL. After his marriage, Herb became a devout Catholic and served in many volunteer capacities at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Jacksonville, FL., and the Diocese of St. Augustine.
Herb was a knowledgeable sports fan, and especially loved Dodger Baseball and all Florida State University sports. He loved jazz, the Jacksonville Symphony, and any live music. He treasured his family, and was so proud of each one of his children and grandchildren. They were a constant source of delight, and he enjoyed watching each one develop.
Herb was the consummate host, whether at home or entertaining business associates, and embraced anyone who came into his home, which is affectionately know as the "4815 B & B" by relatives and friends. He always made sure he had the foods that were special to each visitor, and his homemade breakfasts (an outgrowth of his West Florida upbringing) were legendary and always a treat.
In addition to his parents, Herb is predeceased in death by his brother, William Stanfill Stanley. Herb is survived by his wife of 53 years, Margaret DeHoff Stanley; children Elizabeth Stanley Ling (John), Travelers Rest, SC; Bryan Sarah Stanley, Fernandina Beach, FL; and Nathan Perry Stanley (Tennille), Jacksonville, FL; five grandchildren Morgan Erik Ling (Cole), Holly Springs, NC; Margaret Caroline Ling, and Connor Andrew Ling, Travelers Rest, SC; Jesse Lyle Stanley and Mary Blythe Stanley, Jacksonville, FL; sisters Permelia (Pam) Stanley Lastowski, Tallahassee, FL; and Elizabeth (Beth) Stanley Miller, Pensacola, FL; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, in-laws, and extended family members.
A Vigil Service is scheduled for Friday, June 12, 2020, 5:00, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 5752 Blanding Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL, 32244. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday June 13, 2020, 11:00 at Sacred Heart. The Church is able to safely accommodate with social distancing all who wish to attend. Masks will be required.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be directed to:
Catholic Charities, 40 E. Adams Street, #320, Jacksonville FL 32202.
Or:
The Herb Stanley Fund at the FSU Foundation, which will provide scholarship and educational support to deserving students from historically disadvantaged groups, in conjunction with the goals of the FSU football team. Donations payable to: The FSU Foundation. Please include "The Herb Stanley Fund" in the memo line and mail to FSU Foundation, 325 West College Ave., Tallahassee, FL 32301. Online giving is available at https://foundation.fsu.edu. Online, please include "The Herb Stanley Fund" in the notes section.
Arrangements are with Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory 4535 Main St. www.evergreenjax.com (904)353-3649
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.