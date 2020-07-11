Jesse Lee "Buddy" GillmanPensacola - Rev. Jesse L. "Buddy" Gillman gratefully departed to his heavenly rest on July 9, 2020 at the age of 104. Buddy was predeceased in 1987 by Jess-Alma Jackson Gillman, his faithful wife of 49 years. His second wife, Gladys Adams Gillman, passed in 2010. Buddy was also predeceased by parents William W. Gillman and Lula Butts Gillman; brothers Silas, Jay, Daniel and Durrell Gillman; beloved son Tommy Gillman and stepson Connie Adams. He is survived by his devoted son, Larry Gillman (Brenda), grandchildren Lee Gillman (Dixie), Gordon Gillman, Steven Gillman, Sandra Gillman Kuhl (Tony), Amanda Gillman DeAndrea, Tony White (Pika), Donna White, Justin Howell (Amy), Brooks Howell (Paige), James Hattaway, Kelli Hattaway, as well as numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by stepdaughters Janie Huckabaa (Wain) and Beverly Clifton (James), many beloved nieces and nephews, and faithful caregivers Nancy, Angie, Cathe and Sylvia.Buddy was born in Munson, FL on July 13, 1915, and moved to Paxton, FL at a young age when the town was booming with sawmills. He left during the Depression to seek work in other parts of the country. He worked at a CC camp in Louisiana under Roosevelt's New Deal, and "hobo-ed" on trains across the country, even working briefly at the Santa Monica Swim Club. In the 1930s, he moved to New York and worked for a Jewish gold-plater who escaped Nazi Germany. He witnessed the flight of the Hindenburg over NYC, just hours before its tragic explosion. After he married Jess-Alma, he was drafted and served in the U.S. Army during WWII, building bridges in New Guinea, and even helping build MacArthur's wartime residence. After the war, the Gillmans moved first to the family farm in Paxton, and then to Pensacola, where Buddy worked at the Naval Air Station as an electroplater until 1973. He served as a Baptist minister for 35 years. Until his death, Buddy was a faithful, much beloved member of Victory Bible Baptist Church in Pensacola and a welcome seasonal visitor at Bethany Baptist Church in Plant City.Words cannot capture the kindness and love that Buddy Gillman extended to the world around him. Despite multiple brushes with death and the loss of loved ones, his faith in Jesus never wavered and he has eagerly awaited the day he would meet his Savior.Visitation will be Monday, July 13, 2020, from 1 - 2 p.m. at Faith Chapel in Pensacola, followed by services from 2 - 3 p.m., Bro. Allen Cotton officiating. Interment to follow at Bayview Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Victory Bible Baptist Church in Pensacola.