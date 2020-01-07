|
Jesse Reed
Pensacola - Jesse Lee Reed, 87, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Jesse and his family were longtime residents of Pensacola, Florida.
Jesse was born in Bowen, Kentucky on June 5, 1932 to William and Anna Reed. He spent the majority of his childhood and early adulthood in Kentucky. After Graduating from Eastern Kentucky University in 1954, he was commissioned as a Naval Officer and spent the next 23 years serving his country.
After an illustrious career as a naval jet pilot he and his wife, Lalia, opened their own real estate brokerage locally. Several years later he returned to aviation as a civilian flight instructor, where he taught for another 20 years.
He was an avid golfer and enjoyed traveling with his family and friends. He was a loyal University of Kentucky fan. Jesse was always kind and generous. He never knew a stranger and had many lifelong friends. He was a founding member of Perdido Bay United Methodist Church and an active participant in church activities.
Jesse is preceded in death by his wife, Lalia Muriel Reed and eldest daughter, Susan Reed Clayton.
He is survived by his yougest daughter, Kelly Reed West: grandchildren, Jessica Clayton Schipp, Leyla Alexandria West, Anna Lucille Clayton and Shawn Cameron West. He is also survived by his younger brother Ronald ( Mary Lou) Reed of Valparaiso, Florida.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm on Monday, January 13th at Oak Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 14th at 11:00 am at Perdido Bay United Methodist Church with interment immediately following at Barrancas National Cemetery.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020