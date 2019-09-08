|
|
Jessica Lynette Monge
Waterbury, CT - My charismatic and bubbly daughter, Jessica Lynette Monge, age 29, passed away unexpectedly, Monday morning from a drug overdose at her home in Waterbury, CT on Monday, August 26, 2019.
Jessica was the oldest of three children who was born and raised in Pensacola, FL on August 17, 1990, daughter of Rebecca M. Mates and the late Robert Monge.
Jessica is survived by her beautiful and amazing son Levi, her mother Rebecca and stepfather Michael Lutts, maternal grandfather John Mates Sr., paternal grandmother Grace Mendez and her husband Andres Mendez, her brothers Anthony and Joseph Lutts, her uncle Mark Mates and his wife Sarah, her uncle John Mates and his wife Renisha and her aunt Barbie Sommer as well as her step-grandmother Kathy Mates, and extended family all over the country. She was preceded by her father Robert Monge, her maternal grandmother, Gloria Rockwell, and paternal grandfather Ismael Monge Jr.
A celebration of Jessica's life will be held in her hometown of Pensacola, FL, on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Pensacola Memorial Gardens, 7433 Pine Forest Rd., Pensacola at 1:00pm. Burial will immediately follow the service. Jessica's family will continue her memorial after the burial and invite you to join them at Anthony's Restaurant, 11117 Lillian Hwy, Pensacola. A GoFundMe page has been set up for memorial contributions in Jessica's name. Please make donations online: gf.me./u/u3b94k. For more information and online condolences visit www.maioranofuneralhome.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 8, 2019