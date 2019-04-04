Jimmie "Big Jim" Earl Martin



Pensacola - Mr. Jimmie E. Martin, 83, of Pensacola, Florida, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019, peacefully with a smile on his face, surrounded by his loving family. There is and will always be only one Big Jim Martin. He was the kindest, most generous man that God put on this Earth. He taught all of us how to love unconditionally and to help those in need, always putting others first.



Big Jim was born on December 2, 1935, in San Diego, CA, but shortly after, moved to Pensacola where he resided his entire life. 64 years ago, he married the love of his life, Boots Stacey. It was that same year that he started Jim Martin Electric Company. When his youngest child, Stacey, showed a love for the business, she worked by her father's side for over 20 years.



Other than his business, Big Jim was a member of the Hadji Shrine and served as Potentate in 2008. Most everyone can recall seeing him drive his bright yellow "crazy car" in many parades, driving not only forward and backwards, but also, sideways. Big Jim was also a 33rd degree Mason through Scottish Rite, the highest honor in Masonry. He was a member of Pensacola Blue Lodge #15 and honorable charter member of others. Jim also belonged to the York Rite and was a life member of Zelica Grotto.



Jim is survived by his beautiful wife, Boots. Together, they raised 3 children, Kim Martin Bradshaw (Chuck), Jim Martin Jr. (Sue), Stacey Martin-Dees (Gerald); 9 grandchildren, Chase Bradshaw (Trish), Colby Bradshaw Miezejeski (Vince), Shaye Martin, TJ Martin, Madelynn Martin, Luci Martin, Ally Dees, Holly Dees and Trey Dees; 3 great-grandchildren, Taylor, James and Alanna Miezejeski; Boots' sister and husband, Dr. Don and Linda Radomski and her brother and his wife, Hub and Donna Stacey and many nieces and nephews along with their children that he deeply loved.



Friends will be received on Friday, April 5th, 2019, from 4:00-8:00 pm at Faith Chapel South on Beverly Parkway. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 2nd, 2019, at the Hadji Shrine Temple.



The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Haven of Our Lady Peace Nursing Home, Trinity Court and Staff, Covenant Hospice and Staff and all that were involved in his care.



In lieu of flowers, do something unexpected for a loved one, even a stranger, this is what Big Jim would want.



FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Parkway, Pensacola, has been entrusted with arrangements. You may express condolences online at www.fcfhs.com. Published in Pensacola News Journal on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary