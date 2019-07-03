|
Jimmie Golden Sr.
Milton - Jimmie Marcus Golden, Sr., 91, of Milton, passed away one day short of his 92nd birthday, on Thursday, June 27, 2019.
Jimmie was born June 28, 1927, in DeKalb, MS. At the age of 17, Jimmie joined the US Navy, and served in Asiatic-Pacific Theater in WWII during the Occupation of Japan. He retired after 34 years from Southern Bell Telephone Company. He was a member of the Milton Lions Club, Gideons, and a member of the Jonathan Wingate Sunday School class. He has been a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Milton since January 1955, serving as Deacon, Trustee, Sunday School Teacher, and as a "permanent fixture" in the FBC Balcony.
Jimmie was always happy and content with what the Lord "as He saw fit" provided for his life. He strongly believed in forgiveness, as the Lord said, "If you don't do it down there, you will not be forgiven up here"; Jimmie always said, "I believe He meant what He said!", and lived his life accordingly.
Jimmie always said, "I've lived a simple life, only rich in God's grace, love, laughter and a good degree of health throughout my life." He had an infectious, booming laugh and personality.
He was preceded in death by his precious wife, Margaret; son, Jimmie Marcus "Marc" Golden, Jr.; infant daughter, Jan Marcia Golden; his parents, NW and Sara Golden; and his brother-in-law, John "Parker" Stokes.
He is survived by his sister, Sara Stokes, of DeKalb, Mississippi; two grandsons, Dustin M. "Dusty" Golden and his wife April, of Brussels, Belgium, and Joshua W. "Josh" Golden of Pensacola, Florida; and a great-grandson, Flannery Golden; two great-granddaughters, Nadyne Golden and Clara Golden. He also leaves behind his "extended family" to cherish his memory, his devoted daughter Francesca "Frankie" Sciolino, of Morgan Hill, California; the family of Jack McCombs; the family of C.A. "Jocko" Norton; and his Coffee Drinking Buddies at What-A-Burger.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, July 5, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Milton, with Dr. David Spencer and Dr. Jonathan Russell officiating. Burial will follow services in Milton Cemetery, with Lewis Funeral Home of Milton directing.
Visitation will be held 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m., prior the services.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations may be made, in Jimmie's name, to First Baptist Church of Milton Building Fund or Joash Fund.
