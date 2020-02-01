|
Jimmie L. Floyd
Pensacola - Jimmie L. Floyd, 74, of Pensacola, Florida passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020.
He was born February 25, 1945 in Pensacola, Florida to Jimmie and Nell Floyd. Jimmie was a veteran of the United States Marines and served his country in the Gulf War. He was employed with Westinghouse for 29 years. Jimmie was an active member and usher of St. Anne Catholic Church in Bellview, Florida. He was also involved with the Knights of Columbus and Holy Name Society. Jimmie was a loving and devoted husband and father.
Jimmie is preceded in death by his parents, Jimmie and Nell Floyd; brother, Frank Floyd; sisters, Judy Bosarge, Edith Floyd, Patricia Powell.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Christine Floyd; daughter, Stacy Floyd; his furry friends, Belle, Buster and Toby; sister, Sandra Kowchak (Charles) and sister-in-law, Donna Chinchar (Pete).
The family would like to thank St. Anne families, our special neighborhood families, former Westinghouse employees and military friends.
A visitation will be held at St. Anne Catholic Church at 5200 Saufley Field Road on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 9:30AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM.
Burial will follow in Pensacola Memorial Gardens with full Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made to St. Anne Bellview St. Vincent de Paul Building Fund.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020