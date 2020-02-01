Services
Pensacola Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Pensacola
7433 Pine Forest Rd
Pensacola, FL 32526
850-944-0355
Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmie Floyd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmie L. Floyd


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jimmie L. Floyd Obituary
Jimmie L. Floyd

Pensacola - Jimmie L. Floyd, 74, of Pensacola, Florida passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020.

He was born February 25, 1945 in Pensacola, Florida to Jimmie and Nell Floyd. Jimmie was a veteran of the United States Marines and served his country in the Gulf War. He was employed with Westinghouse for 29 years. Jimmie was an active member and usher of St. Anne Catholic Church in Bellview, Florida. He was also involved with the Knights of Columbus and Holy Name Society. Jimmie was a loving and devoted husband and father.

Jimmie is preceded in death by his parents, Jimmie and Nell Floyd; brother, Frank Floyd; sisters, Judy Bosarge, Edith Floyd, Patricia Powell.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Christine Floyd; daughter, Stacy Floyd; his furry friends, Belle, Buster and Toby; sister, Sandra Kowchak (Charles) and sister-in-law, Donna Chinchar (Pete).

The family would like to thank St. Anne families, our special neighborhood families, former Westinghouse employees and military friends.

A visitation will be held at St. Anne Catholic Church at 5200 Saufley Field Road on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 9:30AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM.

Burial will follow in Pensacola Memorial Gardens with full Military Honors.

In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made to St. Anne Bellview St. Vincent de Paul Building Fund.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jimmie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -