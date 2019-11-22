Services
Joe Morris Funeral Home
701 N De Villiers St
Pensacola, FL 32501
(850) 432-3436
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Warrington
Jimmy Lee Crosby


1939 - 2019
Jimmy Lee Crosby

Pensacola - Deacon Jimmy Lee Crosby was born on February 6, 1939 in Georgiana, Alabama to Ephriam Crosby, Jr. and Luecille Crosby. He grew up in Garland, Alabama He graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in Pensacola, Florida. He married Claretha Davis Hurry. He is survived by those who greatly loved and cherished him: The Mother of his children, Claretha Crosby, Five Children: Walter Aaron Hurry, Donna Crosby, Olethea Lavette Crosby, Jeana Crosby, Collis (Tanisha) Crosby, Eight grandchildren, Three Great-grandchildren, and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. The funeral will be a First Baptist Church of Warrington Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11 am.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
