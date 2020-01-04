|
J.O. Ward Jr.
Pensacola - J O Ward Jr., age 95, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 27, 2019 surrounded by family at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, FL. J O was born to James and Effie (Burris) Ward on June 24, 1924 in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma and was the second youngest of 14 children. A veteran of WWII, J O served 20 years in the US Navy and retired as a Chief Petty Officer with three campaign ribbons. He continued serving his country for another 10 years in civil service. J O met his late wife, Shirley, while stationed in Alameda, CA and they married in 1949 after a whirlwind courtship. J O and Shirley enjoyed 62 years of marriage and lived with their three sons in Japan, the Philippines, and across the US.
J O's life was marked by his dedication to serving others, and he was an active member of the Lions Club. He was a District Governor and President of two clubs in Virginia and Florida and championed the Park West Lions Club eyesight and hearing programs.
J O leaves behind his youngest son, Bradley Ward and wife Mary (Ross); his grandchildren Darren Guthrie, Brian Guthrie, Kristopher Ward, and Samantha (Ward) Otten; his great-grandson Rowan Otten; and many close friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley (Boley) Ward; their sons, Michael Guthrie and Kelly Ward; and his grandson, Jason Ward.
A memorial service with full military honors will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Barrancas National Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1100 to 1200 at Trahan Family Funeral Home, followed by a procession to Fort Barrancas. Memorials in J O's name may be made to the Pensacola Lions Club, checks may be mailed to: Pensacola Lions Club, P.O. Box 868, Pensacola, FL 32591.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020