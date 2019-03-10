Services
Tracy Morton Memorial Chapel
55 Coast Road
Pensacola, FL 32507
(850)332-7661
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Cokesbury United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
11:30 AM
Cokesbury United Methodist Church
Cantonment - Mrs. Joan (Wilson) Ford, a longtime resident of Cantonment, Florida has peacefully entered into eternal rest Tuesday, March 5th after a lengthy illness. Joan was born September 8, 1947, in Bowling Green Kentucky and was faithfully married to her loving husband Kenneth Ford on April 20, 1964. She lived a life of service to others. Her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were the joy of her life.

Visitation services will be held Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Cokesbury United Methodist Church from 10:30am-11:30am. Funeral services will follow immediately at 11:30am. Burial will take place at Barrancas National Cemetery. Tracy Morton Memorial Chapel in charge of arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
