Joan Jernigan
Pensacola - Joan Carol Jernigan, age 72 born December 24, 1946 and passed away December 6,2019.
Joan was born the middle child of Allan and Pauline Bradley in Gadsden, Ala. She lived in several states as a Navy wife and raised three children. Joan returned to Pensacola in 1989 to be with family that she so dearly missed.
Cancer. Such a terrible disease. The last thing you would ever think is that your loved one has a non-curable disease like cancer. Our mom fought a tough battle with glioblastoma from January 2019-December 2019. She hung in there as long as she could - as she was not yet ready to let go.
Mom had a smile that would light up a room and was a very loving person. Everyone will miss her with much sadness. She was a person that was there to help out anyone, anytime. Mom liked to host gatherings and enjoyed traveling.
Joan graduated from Escambia County High School in 1965. She was employed with the Escambia County School Board of Transportation for over 20 years and was a member of Marcus Point Baptist Church.
She was a member of the Gold Wing Association and traveled via motorcycle around the area and long-distance trips with her second husband Ray Jernigan. She also served as treasurer for the Girl Scouts Group - Troop #264 for two years.
She was married to Ray Jernigan for 16 years before his passing in March 2015. They can now be together once again.
Joan is survived by her three children, Debbie (Dan) Merrell, Pam (Greg) Capshaw - both from Arlington, TN, Richy Carreker, Pensacola, FL, 3 granddaughters, Callie Yates, Taylor Mallett, Alyssa Carreker and one great grandchild, Brentley Yates. She also leaves behind a sister, Phyllis (Larry) Sanders and a brother Pat Bradley as well as numerous nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews.
We would like to extend special thanks to all of mom's caregivers, but especially Bridgett Fisher with Comfort Keepers. Bridgett was her personal care giver since the onset of her illness and took excellent care of her. Also special thanks to Covenant Hospice Care for the attention and care they provided. A great big thanks to all the friends and family that were there on a daily basis and helped us provide care and comfort for mom. We could not have given mom the excellent care she received without the love and support of everyone. We thank you all many times over.
The viewing will be held at Pensacola Memorial Gardens, 7433 Pine Forest Road, Pensacola, FL at 1pm Friday December 13, 2019 with the ceremony following at 2pm. Monetary donations can be made to American Brain in mom's memory.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019