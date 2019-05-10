|
|
Joan Keller Martens
Daphne, AL - Joan Keller Martens died at age 65, on December 28, 2018 in Daphne, AL where she had lived for over 20 years. Joan was a military brat, and worked in several radio jobs, including WNVY, WOWW-107 and WKSJ, and at WEAR-TV. She is survived by her sister, Anne Keller; brother, Ron Keller; and in-laws, a niece, nephews and grands. A celebration of her life will be held by friends and family at Half Shell Oyster House in Spanish Fort, AL on May 28, 5:00-7:00 p.m.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on May 10, 2019