Services
Hughes Funeral Home and Crematory
7951 American Way
Daphne, AL 36526
(251) 621-5890
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Half Shell Oyster House
Spanish Fort, AL
View Map
Joan Keller Martens Obituary
Joan Keller Martens

Daphne, AL - Joan Keller Martens died at age 65, on December 28, 2018 in Daphne, AL where she had lived for over 20 years. Joan was a military brat, and worked in several radio jobs, including WNVY, WOWW-107 and WKSJ, and at WEAR-TV. She is survived by her sister, Anne Keller; brother, Ron Keller; and in-laws, a niece, nephews and grands. A celebration of her life will be held by friends and family at Half Shell Oyster House in Spanish Fort, AL on May 28, 5:00-7:00 p.m.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on May 10, 2019
