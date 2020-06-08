Joan Mae Johnson



Pensacola - Joan Mae Johnson, 89, of Pensacola, Florida passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on June 4, 2020. Joan was born in Pontiac, Michigan. Joan was a graduate of Cleary College and worked as a paralegal throughout her life. Joan was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and doting great-grandmother. She also was a homemaker, world traveler, and an avid Bridge player. She is survived by her husband and best friend, married 69 years, Roy Johnson, her beloved children, Mary Frizzell-Spicer (David Spicer) and Robert Johnson (Louis Pernas). Her grandchild Ryan Frizzell (Rosemary), great-grandchildren, Marilyn and Ethan, and Debbie the cat.



There will be a memorial service held at the National Cremation and Burial Society, 5641 Highway 90 West, Milton, Florida 32583 (850) 623-2205 on Wednesday, June 10, at 11am.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pensacola Hotel for Dogs and Cats, 850-857-0222.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store