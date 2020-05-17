Services
JoAnne Beatrice Cox Nall

JoAnne Beatrice Cox Nall Obituary
DeFuniak Springs - Mrs. JoAnne Beatrice Cox Nall, age 82, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020. She was born June 26, 1937 in Pensacola, Florida to James Wilbur and Allie Beatrice Rigby Cox.

Mrs. Nall was a resident of DeFuniak Springs, Florida. She loved Wii bowling, shopping at Dillards was her favorite, she loved to fish. She loved and had a great knowledge of antiques. She was affectionally known as Maw Maw and Grandma to her grandchildren.

Mrs. Nall was preceded in death by her parents, James Cox and Allie Rigby Cox; her sister, Sylvia Cox Watford, her two sons, Mark and Douglas Nall and her loving husband Joe Nall of 58 years.

Mrs. Nall is survived by her one son Scott Nall and wife Becky of DeFuniak Springs, Florida; one daughter Barbara Horvath and husband Joe of West Virginia; four grandchildren Jodee Ann Heydon, Joshua Paul Mason and wife Angela, Mathew Tyler Nall, Spencer Joseph Nall and wife Megan; and five great grandchildren Abigail Garrett, Miles Heydon Olivia Mason, Henry Mason, and Grace Mason.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Little Flock Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Molino, Florida; 3218 Molino Road, Molino, Florida 32577, with Reverend Joel Glenn officiating.

Flowers are being accepted or donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation; 322 Eight Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, New York 10001.

You may view obituaries, offer condolences and sign the guest book at www.clary-glenn.com.

Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from May 17 to May 19, 2020
