Joanne Brownlee Whisler



Gulf Breeze - Joanne Brownlee Whisler was born October 26, 1936 in Calhoun, Georgia.



After graduating Valedictorian of her high school class she earned a degree in Chemistry from Agnes Scott College and a Master's Degree in Chemistry from Mount Holyoke College. She then accepted a job with Shell Corporation as a Patent Searcher in San Francisco where she met her future husband John Whisler. They were married in 1965 in Berkeley, California. In 1967 they moved to Pensacola, Florida where John went to work for Monsanto and Joanne became a dedicated housewife and raised two boys. Joanne was talented in crafts, oil painting, ceramics, quilting and piano. Most of all she enjoyed playing Duplicate Bridge with her husband and friends.



Joanne was preceded in death by her father, Lawrence Brownlee; mother, Inez Kendrick Brownlee; and her brothers, Crestwell, John and Tom Brownlee.



She is survived by her husband, John Whisler; sister, Joyce Brownlee; sons, Jack and Joe Whisler; granddaughters, Paige and Carly Whisler; and grandsons, Yianni and Zachary Whisler.



A celebration of Joanne's life will be held at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel with Rev. Jim Bell officiating. Inurnment will follow at Bayview Memorial Park.



Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Joanne to Emerald Coast Hospice, 5111 N 12th Ave., Suite B, Pensacola, FL 32504.



BAYVIEW FISHER-POU CHAPEL, 3351 Scenic Highway is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be offered at www.bayviewfisher-pouchapel.com. Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary