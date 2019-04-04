|
|
Joanne Owsley Williams
Tallahassee - Joanne Owsley Williams, 90, of Tallahassee passed away April 2, 2019.
Joanne was born in 1929 to the late Henry and Kathleen Owsley in Pensacola, FL. Joanne graduated from Pensacola High School in 1947 and attended Florida State University.
She married the late Richard C. Williams in Pensacola in 1950 and they moved to Tallahassee in 1952. Joanne is survived by her three children: Kay Smith (John), Rick Williams (Cathy) and Everett Williams (Robert Hunter) - all of Tallahassee. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Matt Williams, Andy Williams, Carey Smith, William Smith, Katie Smith and Nick Williams. Joanne was predeceased by her loving husband in 2004.
Joanne was a housewife and she also worked as the office manager for Williams Orthotics-Prosthetics in Tallahassee. Her interests included reading, sewing and knitting, playing bridge, and she was a great cook. She loved to spend time at Pensacola Beach. Joanne volunteered at TMH, and she was also active in the Kappa Delta Sorority Alumni Association.
The family would like to thank Katrina Enzor for her loving care and kindness over the past few years, and her kind caregivers Janet Wright & Latoya Martin.
The family will receive friends on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 5:30-7:00PM at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home at 1737 Riggins Road in Tallahassee. The burial will take place in Pensacola on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:00AM at St. Johns Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the TMH Foundation at TMHfoundation.org or to the at
woundedwarriorproject.org.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Apr. 4, 2019