Joanne Pease Scott
Pensacola - Joanne Pease Scott of Azalea Trace, Pensacola, passed away on Tuesday, 26 February 2019. She was born on 12 April 1925 in Little Rock, Arkansas, but moved shortly thereafter to Des Moines, Iowa, where she grew up. It was there that she met her future husband, Captain H. Keith Scott USN (Ret.), on a blind date. The mutual friends who arranged the date became the Scotts' life-long best friends. In April 1946 they were married, which led to a 66 year union and partnership that ended with the passing of Keith in 2012.
Over the years she moved 32 times, supporting her husband and family. This included being the wife of a Marine Aviator, who then transitioned to being a career Naval Supply Corps officer. While multiple assignments took them around the world, their favorite duty station remained NAS Pensacola. Throughout this period Mrs. Scott was active in the Wives Groups that helped support the families of those serving, to include being president of several of them. She embraced the Navy and all those who served, not only in uniform, but those who waited at home for their loved ones. After Navy retirement, the couple moved to Lansing, Michigan. Once in Michigan, in her indomitable way of adapting to any new environment, she took up winter sports, to include cross country skiing, and continued to expand her list of friends. In 1985, upon their second retirement, the couple returned to Gulf Breeze, where they built a home on the water, and were able to host family and friends from around the country. In 1999 they moved to Azalea Trace where Mrs. Scott was actively involved in the community, taking an active volunteer role and working on a regular basis as the long-serving Activities Chairman. Everyone knew Jo for her charisma and joy of life.
Over the years she became an accomplished bridge player, enjoyed a hole-in-one while playing golf, was an avid walker, a consummate lover of antiques, and a talented needle pointer. She stood the watch and kept the lights on during her husband's deployments and kept both daughters on track to lead successful lives. She once wrote, "I stood by my choices in life, and even 'if wrong', would make them work." She often reflected on her long life as one well-lived and blessed with good fortune.
Her husband, Captain H. Keith Scott USN (Ret.) preceded her in death. She is survived by her two daughters, Sarah Scott Borns and her husband Captain Michael Borns USN (Ret.), and Anne Verhage Gault and her husband Don Gault; three grandchildren, Benjamin Borns and his wife Andrea, Lieutenant Commander Scott Verhage USCG and his wife Kelly, and Rebecca Borns Johnson and her husband Matthew Johnson PhD; three great grandchildren, Charlotte Borns, Tyler Borns, and Dean Verhage. She also is survived by her sister, Janet Emery Hayes, and nieces Mary Anderson and her husband Bob, and Beth Anderson and her husband Ray.
A private family service will be held at Barrancas National Cemetery at a later date. Her favorite charities were the National and the Naval Aviation Museum.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 6, 2019