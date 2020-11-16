Joe Coleman PhillipsPensacola - After a short struggle with various health issues, Joe Coleman Phillips, 82, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 14, 2020, surrounded by his family.Joe was born on June 10, 1938, in Flomaton, AL, to Vernon and Elsie Phillips. A longtime resident of Pensacola, Joe graduated from Pensacola High School in 1956, and then Florida State University in 1960. He proudly served in the US Navy for 14 years (active duty and reserve) and was then honorably discharged with the rank of Commander. Joe and his twin brother, Jack owned the accounting firm, Phillips & Phillips Business Management Systems, from 1969 to 2003.He was a member of First Baptist Church of Pensacola, serving his church faithfully for 50 years. He served as a deacon, greeter, member of the Banking Committee, and was active in the BYKOTA Sunday School Class.Joe loved visiting his cabin in the North Carolina Mountains, enjoyed travelling, spending time with his family, and playing dominoes with his friends, but Joe's greatest love and most meaningful life's accomplishments were his marriage of 57 years, his family, his friendships and his faith.He will be greatly missed by his loving wife, Glenda; daughters, Lynda Barrett (Dennis) and Lisa Bloodworth; his grandchildren, Coleman and Emily Bloodworth; his brothers, Jack Phillips (Judy) and William Phillips (Joann); his sister, Dr. Ann Southerland; brother-in-law, John Roy Baird (Nini); and numerous other family members.Due to current circumstances and concerns with COVID-19, the family will be having private family services. The family appreciates all the love, support, and prayers their many friends have been and continue to do for their entire family during this difficult time. Joe will be laid to rest at Bayview Memorial Park.The family wishes to express their appreciation to the caregivers at Covenant Inpatient Hospice and West Florida Hospital.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Covenant Care.