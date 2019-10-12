Services
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - South Chapel
100 Beverly Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850) 432-6146
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Myrtle Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery
Joe Donald Goodwin


1934 - 2019
Joe Donald Goodwin Obituary
Joe Donald Goodwin

Jackson, MS - Joe Donald Goodwin went to be with the Lord on Oct. 6, 2019. He passed away peacefully at the age of 85 after a long fight with dementia. Born in Opp, AL to William & Dona Lavada Goodwin, Jan. 8, 1934, Joe graduated Pensacola High School in 1952, attended Southwest Miss Junior College, Southeastern Hammond College, and finished at William Cary University in Hattiesburg, MS. In addition to his passion for football, he was a light-heavyweight boxer at the YMCA. A proud Freemason, Joe was a member of Polar Star Lodge #154 (Gulfport, MS), 32° Scottish Rite Mason (Gulfport, MS), Knight Commander York Rite Bodies (Biloxi, MS), Wahabi Shrine Temple (Jackson, MS), and a member of Ann Grayson Order of Eastern Star (Biloxi, MS). He was also affiliated with DeMolay International and the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls, both of which are sponsored by Masonic Bodies. Joe retired from GM Financial after 33 years of continued service. He is preceded in death by daughter Constance Goodwin Parriott, son David Anthony Goodwin, and sister Janet Briggs. He is survived by his beloved wife of 44 years, Sylvia Goodwin, and children Joseph Steven Goodwin (Stacy) of McComb, MS, William E. Goodwin (Kris) of McComb, MS, and New Orleans, LA, René Huffman (Jay) of Donie, TX, Rev. John J. Goodwin of Trinity, TX, Michael J. Goodwin, Sr. (Sherry) of Brandon, MS, Steven T. Goodwin (Rachael) of Pearl, MS, Pamela Haigh (Randy) of Carriere, MS, Joe D. Goodwin of Atlanta, GA, nephew Wayne Butler (Alma) of Waynesville, NC, 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to any Shriners Hospital. The family wishes to thank Sta-Home Health and Hospice and Hospice Ministries of Ridgeland for their caring service and support. A graveside service will be held at Myrtle Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery on Oct. 12, 2019, at 2:00 PM. Pastor Mike Mashburn will be officiating.

FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Parkway, Pensacola, has been entrusted with arrangements. You may express condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Oct. 12, 2019
