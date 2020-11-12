Joe Frank Carter
Navarre - Joe Frank Carter of Navarre, Florida went to be with the Lord and his son Stephen Joseph on 11/10/2020 at the age of 87 after fighting cancer for over a year. Joe is survived by his adoring wife of 55 years Nancy Carter, son David and daughter-in-law Pam, daughter Amy, daughter Sara and son-n-law Andre, and grandchildren Jared, Kaleb, Corinne, Curtis and Peyton. He was predeceased by his father Luther William Carter, mother Irene Williams, and brother Luther William Jr.
Joe was born in St. Pauls, North Carolina and lived in Bennetsville, SC until he was 13 where he raised hogs and spent time with his father's trestle building crew for the Atlantic Coastline railroad. He moved to Graceville, Florida in 1946 following his father's death. At Graceville High School he lettered in both football and baseball. He transferred to the Gulfcoast Military Academy his senior year after being expelled for holding his principal out a second story window. He graduated in the final class at the academy which closed when the majority of the faculty were called up for the Korean War.
Joe enlisted in the US Air Force after graduation in July 1951 and served in the War on the Korean Peninsula, earning the UN Service Medal and Korean Service Medal. He did stints in the Air Police, Aircraft Maintenance, Missile Maintenance, and Electronic Warfare at multiple bases in the United States and overseas before retiring in 1971. From there Joe worked as the lead service technician at Sears in Pensacola until his retirement in 1989. He completed his degree in industrial arts from the University of West Florida while working full time. This led him to his third career as a teacher at various public schools until his final stop at St Mary's Catholic School in Sault Ste Marie, Michigan.
Joe loved his family, fishing, camping, dove hunting, fishing, auto racing and (did I say) fishing. He frequently entertained everyone in his presence with lively stories of his adventures. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew him well.
Funeral services will on November 16, 2020 at 2:00pm in Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel, Bayview Memorial Park, Pensacola. Visitation 1 hour prior, interment following services.
Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be offered at www.bayviewfisher-pouchapel.com
